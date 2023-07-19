Hartfordmangets 4 years in prison for shootout at memorial service, U.S. attorney says

Jul. 18—The U.S. attorney's office said an unidentified shooter opened fire at individuals who were standing in a parking lot outside of a memorial gathering in Hartford on April 18, 2022. It said surveillance cameras at the location recorded at least nine individuals drawing firearms, and some of them returned fire.

"Shot Spotter technology recorded approximately 50 shots fired within approximately 90 seconds in and around the location, and law enforcement recovered at least 31 shell casings from the scene," it said.

As a result of the gunfire, a man in his 20s was sent to the hospital with a single gunshot wound. Police at the time said the man was in critical but stable condition, according to Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

The U.S. attorney's office said Williams was present at the memorial gathering and was recorded on video brandishing a handgun and firing approximately eight times at the fleeing assailant. It said he then fled the scene in a black Acura.

Then, on April 21, the U.S. attorney's office said, Hartford police officers located Williams' car parked near a restaurant on Westland Street. It said Williams was inside the restaurant crouching behind a counter.

Officers apprehended Williams and seized a loaded Taurus G2C 9mm handgun found on the ground where Williams had been crouching, the U.S. attorney's office said. Investigators subsequently submitted a test-fired shell casing from the seized handgun to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.

"Analysis of the shell casing revealed that it matched shell casings that were recovered from the shooting on April 18," it said.

At the time of his indictment, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Avery said in a statement that gunfire erupting at a memorial service attended by families and young children cannot be tolerated in any community.

"The reckless shooting event on April 18 may cause lasting trauma to all who witnessed it," she said. "Based on the number of shots fired, it is fortunate that no one lost their life and only one individual was injured. The U.S. Attorney's Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to using the full weight of federal law to help bring an end to this senseless violence."

The U.S. attorney's office said Williams' criminal history includes multiple felony convictions, including a conviction in 2015 for carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit. It noted it is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Williams has been detained since his federal arrest on May 12, 2022, the U.S. attorney's office said, adding he pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Jan. 25.

A second person, 31-year-old Kyrin Jackson, also of Hartford, has also been charged in the memorial shootout, the U.S. attorney's office said. Authorities allege Jackson was seen on surveillance "brandishing" a handgun during the incident while holding a young child and "facing oncoming gunfire."