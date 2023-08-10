Hartfordmangunned down months after his father was killed in Springfield police shooting

Aug. 10—The younger Tisdol was shot multiple times while sitting in a car at the same Sterling Street location in 2020, federal court records show. He was released from federal prison in May after serving time for state and federal gun charges and conspiring to transport stolen property.

The younger Tisdol's brother, Caleb, is serving a 12-year sentence in state prison for a series of crimes that resulted in him being shot in 2017 by New Britain police. He was in a car fleeing officers who believed the occupants were responsible for armed carjackings throughout the area.

It's a familiar refrain for families impacted by gun violence, according to Rev. Sam Saylor, whose son Shane Oliver was shot to death in 2012. Oliver's 12-year-old daughter, Se'Cret Pierce, Saylor's grandchild, was also killed in a shooting in April.

"The novel idea that it can happen to you once is not the right idea," said Saylor, who advocates against gun violence with We Are Newtown and other organizations.

"I'm deep enough to know that the assailant is a victim himself," Saylor said.

Prior victimization or trauma can lead to generations of gun violence, said Andrew Woods, executive director of Hartford Communities That Care, which provides families with support and referrals to services after a shooting.

"It's a vicious cycle of victimization and being a perpetrator to prevent being victimized again," Woods said.

Woods' agency coordinates a team of volunteers who go to hospitals to support families on the day a loved one is shot and follows up for months to determine if they need mental health services, stable housing or employment.

They often deal with families caught in the cycle after being victimized as children and then arming themselves as adults to prevent being victimized again.

"This is a learned behavior," he said.

In the Tisdol family's case, the elder Tisdol had previously served time in federal prison on gun and drug charges. He became a staunch advocate for police transparency after New Britain police shot his 15-year-old son Caleb in December 2017.

He argued that his family wanted to see the dash camera footage of the shooting as his son was sitting in prison. He was among several people who marched on the New Britain Police Department in 2018 to demand answers.

The family wasn't shown the videos until 13 months later. The officers who fired nearly three dozen bullets were exonerated of wrongdoing. Still, the incident prompted changes to New Britain police policies.

Caleb Tisdol was one of three suspects accused of several violent carjackings in New Britain in the days before the police shooting. He is serving 12 years in prison after four first-degree robbery convictions for crimes in New Britain, Wethersfield, North Haven and Windsor in the weeks before the shooting, court records show. He was also convicted of armed robberies in 2021 after being released on bond, court records show.

According to federal documents, the younger William Tisdol was sitting in a car parked on Sterling Street with a woman in September 2020 when another vehicle drove by and "opened fire." He had just dropped off his twin infant daughters at his grandmother's house on Sterling Street when the gunfire erupted. He was shot multiple times in the upper and middle body, collapsing after staggering into his grandmother's house for help, documents show.

Investigating officers found a gun with an "obliterated" serial number on the street, federal documents said. Federal authorities said his DNA was found on the weapon. He survived the shooting, but was charged with possessing the gun without a serial number and in a scheme with others to steal thousands of dollars of brand-name merchandise at several area stores.

In April, the 23-year-old was successful in federal court in having his state sentence for carrying a pistol without a permit in March 2020 run concurrently with his federal convictions. He was released in May, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

In Springfield, Mass., officials said the older Tisdol fired on officers as they were following him on the street after a report that he had threatened a patron at the MGM casino, saying he was carrying a gun. He died within hours of being shot by police. An investigation by a Massachusetts District Attorney concluded the officers were justified in shooting since the 48-year-old fired first.

Hartford police are investigating the 23-year-old Tisdol's death, which was part of a double homicide in front of the Sterling Street home where he was listed as living, a spokesperson for the agency said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Those who need help dealing with the aftermath of gun violence can call Hartford Communities That Care at 860-724-1223.