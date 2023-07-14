Hartfordmanpleads guilty to driving into Newington gun store, stealing firearms, U.S. attorney says

Jul. 13—The U.S. attorney's office said Harris drove his car through the entrance of Hoffman's Guns for the Good Guys on Sept. 7, 2021, and stole two Kimber Micro 9 9mm semiautomatic pistols, two Kimber Pro Carry .45 ACP semiautomatic pistols and one Kimber Super Match .45 ACP semiautomatic pistol.

He pleaded guilty to theft of firearms from a licensee, which carries a maximum prison term of 10 years, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Harris originally pleaded not guilty to the charge in late March, the U.S. attorney's office said. His criminal history includes state convictions for first-degree robbery and third-degree burglary as well as first-degree escape, the office said.

Harris is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 5, the U.S. attorney's office said, adding he has been detained since his arrest on the day of the incident.

