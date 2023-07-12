Hartfordmansentenced to 37 months in prison for role in catalytic converter theft ring

Jul. 12—Owens pleaded guilty in February to unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.

Vernon police arrested Owens in October 2021 on outstanding warrants, according to the news release. An investigation revealed that he was in possession of a handgun shortly before his arrest, which he had a reason to believe was stolen, the news release said.

The handgun was stolen from a warehouse in South Windsor along with 50 other guns in August of 2021, according to the news release.

Investigators also determined that Owens had taken part in a catalytic converter theft ring, selling $26,320 worth of converters to co-conspirators in September and October 2021. The converters were then transported to businesses in New York and New Jersey for further resale and profit, the news release said.

