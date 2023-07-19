Hartfordmansentenced to 6 years for fentanyl, heroin distribution, feds say

Jul. 19—Law enforcement made multiple controlled purchases of heroin and fentanyl from Gomez in March 2016, the U.S. attorney's office said. On April 20, 2017, Gomez pleaded guilty in Hartford federal court to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Gomez was awaiting sentencing and released on bond when on May 6, 2022, he was arrested after he was found in possession of a stolen handgun and distribution quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, the U.S. attorney's office said.

"Gomez's criminal history includes felony convictions," it said. "It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce."

The U.S. attorney's office said Gomez has been detained since his arrest, adding he pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Feb. 14 of this year. It said U.S. District Judge Alvin Thompson sentenced Gomez to 30 months of imprisonment for his original narcotics offense, and a consecutive 46 months of imprisonment for the firearm offense.

