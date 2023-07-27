Hartfordmansentenced to 9 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl

Jul. 26—The U.S. attorney's office said the FBI's Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force conducted eight controlled purchases of fentanyl from Munoz and his son, Eric Munoz Jr., also known as "Bebo," in July and August 2021.

Munoz Sr. and Munoz Jr. were arrested on Aug. 25, 2021, the U.S. attorney's office said, adding that a search that day of Munoz Sr.'s residence on Harbison Avenue in Hartford revealed approximately 900 grams of loose fentanyl, 280 wax folds of fentanyl, 41 rounds of assorted ammunition and about $16,000 in cash.

The U.S. attorney's office said a search of Munoz Jr.'s residence, also on Harbison Avenue, revealed more than 900 grams of loose fentanyl, approximately 3,800 wax folds of fentanyl, about 300 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of crack cocaine, five handguns and $29,000 in cash.

Also, it said a search of an apartment located on Capitol Avenue in Hartford, which Munoz Sr. and Munoz Jr. used to store, process, and package narcotics, revealed approximately 200 grams of loose fentanyl, 5,100 wax folds of fentanyl, 130 grams of cocaine, 88 grams of crack cocaine and eight rounds of ammunition.

The U.S. attorney's office said Munoz Sr. pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl on April 6, 2020. It said Munoz Jr., 27, pleaded guilty to the same charge on April 11, adding he is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept 7.

