Hartfordmentried to steal car from Meriden Hyundai dealership, police say

Jul. 4—At the scene, the overnight security guard described the two men who were "trying to break into and steal a car," the department said in a news release.

The guard told police the two men fled in a black car after a guard confronted them.

Police said the two men were caught on foot nearby.

They were identified as Hartford residents Alexander Xavier Rolon and Malyk Rodriguez, both 20.

Police said an unoccupied black car was found on Gypsy Lane, and that the vehicle "appeared to be mechanically disabled." The car had been stolen out of Hartford.

Both Rolon and Rodriguez were later identified as the suspects in the attempted car theft at the Hyundai dealership.

They were taken to police headquarters where both were held on $25,000 bonds.

Court records show Rolon remained in custody on bond. He was charged with first-degree criminal trover, second-degree larceny, third-degree burglary and conspiracy charges on each of those counts. He was also charged with attempted second-degree larceny and driving without a license. He's due back in state Superior Court in Meriden on Aug. 11.

It was unclear if Rodriguez is facing the same charges, or if he remains in custody.