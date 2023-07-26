Hartfordmomto face more serious charges after son died from apartment window fall, prosecutor says

Jul. 26—As of Wednesday morning, Tabitha Frank, 34, faces 10 counts of risk of injury to a minor. She was arrested Sunday and released from custody after posting $100,000 bail, according to her lawyer, Wesley Spears.

The boy was critically injured after falling from Frank's apartment in the 1000 block on Capitol Avenue about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. Police said he was among five children ages 12 and under who had been left alone in the apartment, which Lt. Aaron Boisvert described as being in "deplorable and uninhabitable" condition.

According to the incident report, the apartment was in "abysmal" condition. It was cluttered and filthy, with garbage, flies, "curdled liquid in the sinks and toilets and an unidentifiable stench consistent with moldy food," the report stated.

One officer said there were piles of soiled clothing and "a strong odor of urine and feces coming from the bedrooms," the report said.

Five of the 10 counts of risk of injury are for the juveniles being left home alone and the additional five counts are for the unsanitary living conditions, the report said.

Johnathan Feliciano, who lives near the apartment, said he was washing his car when he saw the toddler fall headfirst. Feliciano ran over and called 911, but he said a young girl picked up the boy and brought him inside the building.

The boy was rushed to Connecticut Children's, where he was pronounced dead about 1:40 p.m. Monday, Boisvert said. Police have not released the boy's name.

Frank initially told police she left the boy and his four older siblings at home while she went to the store to get food and diapers, according to a police report. She said the boy's father had agreed to come over to watch the children and was on his way, it said.

But her lawyer said Monday that Frank was an Uber driver and was returning from driving a customer to Cape Cod "to put food on the table for a few days."

A neighbor told police in passing that the children often were left without a parent, according to the report.

The state Department of Children and Families has been involved with the family, the agency said Tuesday, with its most recent report being issued in April.

"We can confirm the family is known to the department with the last report being received in April 2023. Following an assessment, the children were deemed safe and living conditions adequate at that time," Vannessa Dorentes, DCF commissioner, said in a statement. "The children were visible to the community, benefited from extended family members in the area and were connected to community-based supports."

A DCF worker who responded to the scene said the agency was at the home only about a month earlier and the condition of the apartment was not nearly as bad, the police incident report said.

A DCF spokesperson said the agency is conducting an internal review of its intervention with the family.

Frank is scheduled to be in state Superior Court in Hartford Aug. 3.