Hartfordmothernow faces manslaughter charge after son's deadly fall from window

Aug. 3—The day of her arrest, Frank's 2-year-old son was critically injured when he plummeted from the window of their Capitol Avenue apartment to the ground below. The boy died at the hospital two days later, police said.

Frank wasn't home at the time of the boy's fall, police said. She was charged with 10 counts of risk of injury to a minor — two counts per child — because police said she left five children alone in what they described as squalid conditions.

After the boy died, Hartford State's Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott told Hearst Connecticut Media Group that Frank's charges would be upgraded.

"There will definitely be charges reflecting the child's tragic and untimely death," Walcott said.

According to a police report, Frank told officers she left the boy and his four older siblings at home while she went to the store to get food and diapers. She said the boy's father had agreed to come over to watch the children and was on his way, the report said.

But Frank's lawyer, Wesley Spears, said Frank actually was returning from driving an Uber customer to Cape Cod "to put food on the table for a few days."

The report described the apartment's condition as "abysmal." It was cluttered and filthy, with garbage, flies, "curdled liquid in the sinks and toilets and an unidentifiable stench consistent with moldy food," it stated.

One officer wrote that there were piles of soiled clothing and "a strong odor of urine and feces coming from the bedrooms," according to the report.

"The air within the apartment was heavy with an overwhelming, foul odor," another officer wrote in the report.

A witness, Johnathan Feliciano, told police he heard an unusual sound while washing his car and looked up to see the toddler fall headfirst from the window, the report said. He ran over and saw the toddler, wearing only a diaper, lying, unresponsive, on the ground.

A girl approached, saying, "That's my baby brother," and while he told her not to move the little boy, she picked him up and brought him inside, the witness, Johnathan Feliciano, told police, according to the report.

The girl had blood on her shirt when police arrived at the home, the report said. A K-9 officer brought a police dog to the home to comfort the siblings.

The children were taken to the hospital after the fall under the care of workers from the state Department of Children and Families, the report said, and their future living arrangements will be determined upon the completion of a DCF investigation.