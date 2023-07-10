Hartfordmurderdefendant claims self-defense in 2019 slaying

Jul. 10—But on cross-examination by prosecutor Robin Krawczyk, Thorpe, 30, who lived on Hartford's Asylum Avenue at the time of the shooting, acknowledged that he failed to call police to report the shooting and his self-defense claim.

Thorpe also acknowledged making statements in recorded phone calls from jail, where he is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bond, that could be interpreted as indicating he wanted his supporters to try to influence witnesses' statements to police.

The testimony came on the third day of Thorpe's murder trial in state Superior Court in Hartford.

The fatal shooting occurred on Farmington Avenue in Hartford before 3 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2019.

Thorpe acknowledged under direct examination by his lawyer, Walter D. Hussey, that he was involved in dealing drugs, including marijuana and crack cocaine.

He said he took up drug dealing after losing a job as a grocery store manager when a background check turned up a third-degree assault conviction he had failed to include in his job application. He said he lost the job around July 2019 and estimated he had been involved with crack for only two or three weeks at the time of the shooting.

Thorpe said he had sold crack to several men who were in the immediate area of the shooting, including Vargas, 23, who was known as Max.

He said two of the other men came up behind him immediately before Vargas tried to draw the gun.

"I was afraid," Thorpe testified.

On cross examination by the prosecutor, Thorpe said he was living with his parents at the time of the shooting and had three children. When she asked whether he could have gotten another job after being fired from the grocery store, he said, "I haven't seen a lot of help-wanted signs up."

He said Vargas wanted to buy larger quantities of cocaine than he could supply. But, at the time of the shooting, he said, he was going to give Vargas half an ounce of cocaine, which he described as "a large quantity," for about $450.

Thorpe denied the prosecutor's suggestion that he had his gun out when he arrived for the deal. She then showed surveillance video from a nearby store, showing him holding his right arm by his side as he came around the corner.

"Why aren't you swinging that arm?" Krawczyk asked.

Although Thorpe continued to deny he was holding the gun, he acknowledged that it was in his pocket.

When the prosecutor first asked Thorpe about statements he had made about witnesses in phone calls from jail, he either denied making the statements or said he did not remember them. But after she played recordings of the calls with the jury out of the courtroom, he acknowledged making the statements.

Thorpe said in one call that if people failed to "revoke" certain things, "it's going to be ugly." But he explained to the jury on redirect examination by Hussey that he meant the case would go to trial.