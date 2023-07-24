Hartfordpolicearrest 4 dozen people amid narcotics crackdown following deadly shootings

Jul. 23—The division "conducted a week of city-wide operations and warrants, targeting areas that have had recent incidents of violence, including shootings, as well as targeting known individuals associated with drugs and violence," Boisvert said.

In all, officers seized about $139,000 in cash, five firearms, 738 grams of fentanyl, 595 grams of cocaine, 121 grams of crack-cocaine and seven pounds of marijuana, Caruso said. He noted the division also worked prostitution details.

The enforcement action took place after four people were killed and three others were wounded last week in the three separate shootings.

On Saturday, two people, including a 17-year-old girl, were fatally shot after a shootout erupted following a home invasion on Maple Avenue. On Monday, a woman was fatally shot at her Oakland Terrace home in what police have characterized as a domestic violence incident. And on Tuesday, a bystander was killed and another was critically wounded in a botched drive-by shooting outside a Barbour Street pizzeria.

Police did not name any of the arrested individuals and did not indicate if any of the defendants are linked to the recent shootings. Boisvert said the department was assisted in the operation by the FBI, DEA and the state Department of Consumer Protection's Drug Control Division.

—

Police: Two 14-year-old boys shot in Hartford on Sunday morning

—

$100M rehab to boost Hartford's XL Center in national arena race