Hartland fire incident found to be shooting, murder-suicide

Police investigate a fire in the village of Hartland where six people were found dead early Friday morning.

The six people found dead after an apartment fire in the village of Hartland Friday likely died in a murder-suicide incident.

Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said during a press conference Monday evening that all victims appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds. He said Connor McKisick, who was a father and stepfather to the four kids, is believed to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An ignitable liquid and multiple firearms also were found in the unit where the family resided. The details and context of all the other individual’s wounds are still under investigation; however, Misko said no other persons of interest are related to this matter and no immediate danger exists to the community.

This incident remains under investigation by the Hartland Police Department in conjunction with the Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office and the State Fire Marshal through the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

"This is a tragic incident for the family of the deceased, for our first responders and for the Hartland community," Misko said. "The family has asked for privacy while they mourn the loss of their loved ones."

The incident was first reported by multiple neighbors in the cul-de-sac around 700 Mansfield Court where the shootings and the fire took place. The first call came in around 5:11 a.m. First responders discovered a fire in the four-family apartment building upon arrival and were able to get the remaining 10 residents out of the building. Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies remained on scene all day Friday to investigate the incident.

The six victims were identified Sunday night as Connor and Jessica McKisick and their four children. The children were not named but were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. All six individuals lived together in the same apartment unit, at 700 Mansfield Court.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the family to help with funeral costs at https://www.gofundme.com/f/natalie-kleemeier.

Additionally, three other families that resided in the building have been displaced, Misko said. Village Administrator Ryan Bailey said the village is collecting gift cards for food and clothing as their belongings were lost in the fire. Gift cards can be delivered to the second floor of Hartland Village Hall, 210 Cottonwood Ave., between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Donations are also being accepted at the Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly, 505 Cottonwood Ave., Hartland.

GoFundMe fundraising pages also have been set up for the displaced families by friends and relatives. They can be found below:

Father, mother and two sons: https://www.gofundme.com/f/josh-karissa-and-2-boys-start-over-from-a-fire?qid=24e7a1aa03d5c9a6edd1d4600fac07dc

Mother and three kids: https://www.gofundme.com/f/hartland-fire-surviors-single-mom-and-3-children?qid=dd736fa4e6870f07c2cb8cfc636838eb

A couple in the building: https://www.gofundme.com/f/hartland-fire

