Hartland-Lakeside School Board names district's new superintendent

The Hartland-Lakeside School Board has chosen Tina Johnson, director of benefits administration and wellness for the School District of Janesville, as the Hartland-Lakeside School District's new superintendent.

During a special meeting June 30, board members voted, 5-1, to hire Tina Johnson as the district's new superintendent. Board member Tom Harter cast the singular "no" vote. He did not disclose a reason why.

The board discussed the superintendent's contract in an hour-long closed session before announcing its decision.

Johnson has served as the director of benefits administration and wellness for the School District of Janesville for the past five years, her LinkedIn page says, and was the principal of Rock University High School from 2015 to 2018.

Choice comes after several area superintendent resignations

Former superintendent Nancy Nikolay announced her resignation in January, effective June 30. She did not offer specific reasons for leaving her position.

Her resignation came shortly after Arrowhead High School superintendent Laura Myrah announced her retirement in December last year, which will go into effect this August.

Since then, Swallow School District superintendent Melissa Thompson announced her resignation in February, and Stone Bank superintendent Ryan Krohn announced his resignation in March.

Superintendent and principal resignations across southeastern Wisconsin have spiked as traditionally nonpartisan schools and school boards have become increasingly politicized since the 2020 elections.

Myrah said in her retirement letter that political agendas, in any direction, shouldn't be influencing classrooms.

"In the field of K-12 education as of late, I see political pressures negatively impacting educators’ ability to focus on the true mission of schools ― educating kids and preparing them for successful learning, careers, and life after high school graduation," her letter said.

Former superintendent finalists withdrew from consideration

Hartland-Lakeside's announcement about Johnson follows a search that included two candidates who withdrew their names from consideration after being named finalists.

Mosinee School District superintendent David Muñoz and Iron Mountain Public Schools superintendent Jerry Sardina withdrew from the running in June; neither have cited reasons why. Both are now finalists for the superintendent position in the Menomonee Falls School District.

Before a May 25 board meeting at which Muñoz and Sardina were interviewed, a group of 25 parents and staff members held a protest outside North Shore Middle School.

Protesters said the candidates' lack of teaching experience, as well as high staff turnover in Muñoz's district, went against what the community wanted in a superintendent.

The board decided to hire an interim superintendent after the candidates dropped out of the race, but the unnamed candidate accepted an offer with another school district "closer to their residence" shortly after, according to the district's site.

