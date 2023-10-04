Hartland-Lakeside voters cut pay of school board member linked to son's election fraud

Frustrated with a school board member who was connected to his son's election fraud, residents of the Hartland-Lakeside School District voted Monday to reduce the pay of board member Tom Harter.

Harter's annual salary will be $850, down from $2,700.

Harter has rejected public calls for his resignation and has held onto his board position despite all other board members voting to censure him. Residents have questioned his ethics after his son was convicted of election fraud, as well as his prior attempt to nominate his other son to a library board.

Harter hasn't replied to interview requests from the Journal Sentinel.

Hartland residents first tried to give board member a $0 salary

In most Wisconsin school districts, residents hold annual meetings where they can vote on salaries for school board members. Residents of the Hartland-Lakeside district initially held this meeting in August and voted to make Harter's salary zero, but backtracked after receiving cautionary legal advice.

Attolles Law, a firm hired by the school district, told school board members members at a Sept. 18 meeting that attorneys were unsure whether the residents had the authority to set one board member's salary as different from the rest, as state statutes do not specify that point. Board members said they were concerned about potential lawsuits, so they scheduled another annual meeting for residents to reconsider salaries Monday.

At Monday's meeting, residents discussed how they could cut Harter's salary without singling him out by name.

Harter is the only board member who doesn't hold an officer position on the board, such as president or clerk. Residents voted to set the salary for board members at $850, while giving officers $2,700 and the president $2,800. Previously, all board members received $2,700, and the president received $2,800.

Harter was censured for connection to son's election fraud

The school board censured Harter in August for allowing his son, former school board member John Harter, to use his address to run for the same board.

John Harter was convicted of election fraud earlier this year after detectives found he was living at an apartment in Brookfield. John Harter resigned from the school board and was sentenced to time at Waukesha County's Huber Facility.

After the charges against John Harter, some residents petitioned for Tom Harter's resignation, noting that Tom Harter knew his son lived outside the school district, which is against state law.

When detectives from the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department questioned Tom Harter, he initially told them his son spent more time with him at his house than at his son's own Brookfield apartment. But ultimately, Tom Harter told detectives he didn't know the last time his son had spent the night, saying, "maybe months ago," according to the criminal complaint in the case.

School board members voted to censure Tom Harter on Aug. 21 and issued a no-confidence vote against him. They said he violated the board's mission and vision.

The resolution read, in part: "By allowing his son to use his Pewaukee residence as his primary residence in the district, which ultimately led to an investigation and criminal complaint, board member Tom Harter undermined the board's role in communicating and reinforcing the district's vision and guiding principles."

Still, Tom Harter, who has been on the board since 2011, has continued to hold his position.

At the meeting Monday, residents expressed frustration that there wasn't more that they could do, short of attempting a recall election, which they noted can be costly.

Harter tried to place his other son on another Hartland board

Tom Harter also drew criticism last October after he nominated his other son, Joseph, to a position on the village of Hartland Library Board, to replace a kindergarten teacher who had served on the board for 11 years. Residents raised concerns about nepotism and Joseph Harter's lack of qualifications. The nomination was denied.

Residents have tried to learn more about Tom Harter's actions regarding both of his sons by filing records requests for related documents. In July, the Wisconsin Education Law and Policy Hub asked Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to intervene by investigating Harter's conduct and requiring the school district to comply with records requests.

The state Department of Justice didn't reply Tuesday to questions from the Journal Sentinel about whether Kaul or his office had responded to the request.

Contact Rory Linnane at rory.linnane@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @RoryLinnane.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Hartland-Lakeside voters cut pay of school board member Tom Harter