A Hartland man was arrested after police say he told them they 'would either have to shoot him or leave'

A 33-year-old Hartland man was taken into custody after telling police he had an ax and "law enforcement would either have to shoot him or leave," according to a criminal complaint.

Victor Lucero was charged with two felonies: stalking and failure to comply with an officer's attempt to take him into custody; and four misdemeanors: battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

If convicted on all counts, Lucero could face more than 17 years' imprisonment and more than $50,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Waukesha County Circuit Court:

Police were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. Jan. 30 after Lucero broke into a residence. A woman told police that earlier Lucero had "punched holes in the drywall and was also playing with knives in front of her." Lucero left the residence, and the woman changed the locks while he was gone.

Lucero returned and broke into the home after she refused to open the door. The woman locked herself in a bedroom with her three children.

Hartland police requested assistance from the Suburban Critical Incident Team, and attempted negotiations with Lucero. With SCIT, police were able to free the woman and her children.

After they were out of the house, police used two flashbang grenades and a gas irritant, and took Lucero into custody shortly after 7 a.m. Police found two knives, an ax, alcohol and medications in the basement where Lucero had been sitting, the complaint noted.

The woman told police she had previously told Lucero she wasn't comfortable with him in the house and told him to get help at the VA because he is an Army veteran who suffers from PTSD, depression and anxiety.

Lucero is scheduled to be in court Friday for a hearing. He has been ordered to stay away from the woman and her children.

