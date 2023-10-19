Hartland taps interim manager for permanent role

HARTLAND TWP. — A new township manager has taken the helm in Hartland.

Trustees have appointed interim manager Mike Luce to the role permanently, officials announced Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Luce joined the township in 2021 as public works director, taking over as interim manager following the resignation of Bob West.

"His prior experience in local government, which included over 17 years with the city of Howell, brought a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his role in Hartland," officials wrote.

"Throughout his career, Mike Luce has displayed a passion for public service and a dedication to enhancing the communities he serves. He brings a deep understanding of local government operations, community development, and municipality growth, making him the ideal candidate to lead Hartland Township into the future."

West told The Daily earlier this year he resigned to focus on his role as a father of four.

The municipality's township manager isn't an elected official, but holds the top administrative role and helps implement policies.

