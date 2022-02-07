Hartland Township woman pleads guilty to embezzling from local daycare facility

A former childcare worker pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling from a Hartland Township daycare, where she had worked, according to court records.

Jennifer Turner pleaded guilty to embezzlement by an agent or trustee between $1,000 and $20,000 as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Prosecutors agreed to delay sentencing for a year to allow Turner to pay $90,000 in restitution.

If the restitution is paid in full, the charge will be reduced to embezzlement of less than $200. If more than half, but not the full amount, of the money is paid back the charge will be reduced to embezzlement of less than $1,000.

Bill McCririe, Turner's attorney declined to comment.

Turner, of Hartland Township is the second of two women charged with stealing from Hartland Community Education Child Care Center, which is part of the Hartland public school system.

Amy Rollins was also charged with embezzlement by an agent or trustee between $1,000 and $20,000 in late 2020. Rollins pleaded guilty in a similar agreement with prosecutors in July 2021.

Rollins is scheduled to appear in front of Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty to hear her delayed sentencing on Friday.

Turner is scheduled to appear in front of Hatty on March 10.

According to previous testimony by police, an audit discovered more than $67,000 missing from the facility. Turner admitted her role, according to police.

Rollins denied stealing the money, but investigators said she used her position to give people free daycare services worth thousands of dollars.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Hartland Township woman pleads guilty to embezzling from daycare