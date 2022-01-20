Hartland woman arrested in connection with body found in car in Cambridge

A 28-year-old Hartland woman is in custody after police found the body of a 34-year-old Kaukauna man in Cambridge, in the car she was traveling in.

The man was killed early Monday in Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The man was identified as Adam McCormick, according to WISN in Milwaukee, citing a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's report.

The fatal shooting occurred around 2:20 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of West Fairmount Avenue in Milwaukee, police said.

Over 17 hours later, Dane County Sheriff's deputies arrested the Hartland woman in connection to the case.

At about 7:41 p.m. Monday, Dane County deputies responded to calls at a BP gas station, 281 W. Main St., in Cambridge, where a woman was asking people for money and a ride, according to a news release.

They located the woman at 277 W. Main St., where she displayed a handgun. Deputies used a Taser on the woman, but it was ineffective. They were able to disarm her and take her into custody, the Dane County news release said.

Detectives searched a vehicle the woman was traveling in and found the body of a man hidden inside, the release said.

The woman is being held in the Dane County Jail. She faces possible Dane County charges for recklessly endangering safety, resisting while armed, disorderly conduct while armed and carrying a concealed weapon.

Milwaukee Police are investigating the events leading up to the homicide and seeking additional suspects.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Hartland woman arrested in connection with body found in car