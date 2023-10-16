Hartlepool: Counter-terrorism police investigate death of man
Counter-terrorism police are helping investigate the death of a man in Hartlepool and the assault of another man.
Emergency services cordoned off areas and searched a property around Tees Street early on Sunday morning.
A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Cleveland Police said it was working with Counter-Terrorism Policing North East to establish what happened.
The man who was assaulted was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
