Hartlepool: Lee Dennison jailed over 'horrifying' child abuse images

A man who was caught with images containing "horrifying" abuse of young children and babies has been jailed.

Lee Dennison, 48, of Furness Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for eight years at Teesside Crown Court.

Cleveland Police welcomed the sentence and said he had shown "no remorse" for his actions.

Dennison admitted two counts of making an indecent photograph of a child and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

He had almost 1,000 indecent images and tried to hide devices from the police.

Det Con Carl Middleton from the Sex Offender Management Unit said: "Crimes of this nature are unforgiveable, and the children shown in the images Dennison was accessing were subject to the most horrifying ordeals."

