Hartlepool: Man appears on murder charge from terrorism investigation

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 70-year-old in Hartlepool.

Terrence Carney died where he was attacked on Tees Street on Sunday and the case is being investigated by counter-terrorism police.

Ahmed Alid, 44, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court via video link charged with murder and the attempted murder of a second man.

The case was adjourned until Thursday when it will be heard at crown court.

The hearing was held in London because it is being handled under the Crown Prosecution Service's counter-terrorism protocol.

Mr Alid, a Moroccan man, was remanded in custody having appeared on the video link from Middlesbrough police station.

Cleveland Police were called at 05:17 BST on Sunday to an address in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, which houses asylum seekers amid reports of a fight.

Officers found a man called Javed Nouri with stab wounds to his chest, legs and mouth and he was taken to hospital.

They arrested Mr Alid on the corner of Victoria Road and York Road.

On nearby Tees Street, police found Mr Carney lying injured with stab wounds to his chest and neck. It is thought he had recently used a nearby cashpoint.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring told Mr Alid that his case must be tried in the crown court and he would be held in prison until his next appearance, which will be at the Old Bailey.

