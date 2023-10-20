Hartlepool: Man arrested after woman dies from serious injuries

A man has been arrested after a woman died from serious injuries, police said.

The woman was found in Hartlepool and was taken to hospital at about 17:30 BST on Thursday, Cleveland Police said.

The force said officers remained at a property in Ivy Grove while investigations continued.

A man has been arrested in connection with the woman's death and remained in custody on Friday. Her death is being treated as unexplained by officers.

