Hartlepool man charged with murder by counter-terror police

A man has been charged with murder after a 70-year-old died in Hartlepool, counter-terrorism police said.

Terrence Carney was found seriously injured on Tees Street on Sunday morning, and died at the scene.

Another man was found suffering from non-life threatening injuries at a property half a mile away.

Ahmed Alid, from Wharton Terrace, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The 44-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Tuesday morning.

He was charged on Monday evening following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and Cleveland Police.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Police were called to the property in Wharton Terrace at around 5.17am on Sunday, and found a man with injuries. He remains in hospital.

Shortly after, officers found Mr Carney seriously injured half a mile away in Tees Street, where he died despite efforts from the emergency services.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said the force was "satisfied that this was an isolated incident and are not seeking anyone else in connection with this matter.

"We are grateful for the support and understanding of the local community during this investigation, which has caused understandable concern among local people."

Deputy Chief Constable Victoria Fuller, from Cleveland Police, added: "I am extremely proud of the bravery of the attending officers, that enabled the incident to be dealt with swiftly.

"We would also like to add our thanks to the local community for their support during this investigation.

"Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Carney, and the second man involved in Sunday's incident."