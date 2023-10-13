Hartlepool: Police probe after man in van grabbed girl, 16

Police are investigating after a man in a van grabbed a 16-year-old girl walking in the street.

Cleveland Police said the man took hold of the girl's arm near the Middle Warren shops in Merlin Way, Hartlepool, at about 13:40 BST on Thursday.

The girl then managed to run away from him and was left unharmed.

The man was described as being white, wearing black clothing, in his 40s, with dark hair and a beard. Police said the van was white with a yellow stripe.

The man was driving towards the roundabout with Merlin Way and Hart Road at the time.

Detectives said they were treating it as an isolated incident and urged anyone with information to contact them.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.