Hartley Township woman a victim of $200 scam

Nov. 6—HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 51-year-old Hartley Township woman was scammed out of $200 on Sept. 19, according to state police at Milton.

Trooper Timothy Hummel, of the Milton State Police Barracks, responded to a theft in Hartley Township at 2:22 p.m. Sept. 19 at a residence on Cold Run Road.

The investigation found the individual was scammed out of $200 by a fake CashApp Facebook post, police said.

Police did not identify the victim.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER