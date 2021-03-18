Hartselle man charged with child porn

Michael Wetzel, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·1 min read

Mar. 18—MOULTON — A Hartselle man is in Lawrence County Jail facing charges of possessing child pornography, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

Jordan Chantz Pace, 21, 1600 Woodview Drive Southwest, was arrested Wednesday and is being held on $15,000 bail.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Lawrence County District Court, investigators on Wednesday "found images of a child that was 16 years of age that were sexually (explicit), also images of (Pace) that he had also transmitted to her by phone messages."

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

