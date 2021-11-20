Hartselle man charged with murder in stabbing death

Nov. 19—HARTSELLE — A Hartselle man has been arrested in a fatal stabbing Wednesday in the areas of Corsbie Street and Woodall Street.

Billy Joe Lindley, 49, was charged with murder in the death of Charles Cameron Hill, 44, according to Hartselle police Lt. Alan McDearmond. Lindley was arrested Wednesday and is being held in Morgan County Jail with bond set at $250,000.

Investigators concluded that Lindley stabbed Hill multiple times, police said. Witnesses are still being interviewed, but they have not given investigators any new information.

"Nothing that contradicts what we already know happened," McDearmond said.

Authorities responded to an altercation call Wednesday and found Hill dead with apparent stab wounds.

McDearmond said an autopsy will be performed on Hill.

