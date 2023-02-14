Hartselle man charged with stealing keys and truck

Feb. 13—A Hartselle man was arrested Saturday and charged with burglary after he stole a truck in Falkville and was apprehended while causing a disturbance in Decatur, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Cody Patterson, 27, was charged with second-degree burglary and is also being held in Morgan County Jail on outstanding warrants.

Early Saturday morning, the Sheriff's Office received a call that someone had broken into a residence on North Strickland Road in Falkville and stolen truck keys and used them to steal a truck.

"The victim advised that he heard his truck crank out in the driveway, and ran outside to confront a male subject in the driver's seat of his truck," according to the Sheriff's Office.

A short time later, Morgan County 911 received a report of a prowler at a Decatur apartment complex. Decatur police responded, arresting Patterson on a charge of public intoxication. Police then determined Patterson was driving the truck that had been stolen in Falkville, according to the Sheriff's Office.

According to jail records, Patterson was booked into jail at 4:41 a.m. Saturday.

Second-degree burglary is a Class B felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

