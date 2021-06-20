Hartselle man dead in early morning shooting

Jun. 20—The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for what it calls a "person of interest" after a fatal shooting early this morning outside of Hartselle.

The office said deputies responded to a call in the 1200 block of Lane Road and found Demetres Orr of Hartselle dead of a gunshot wound.

The office said it is seeking Kellie Hurley of Hartselle in connection with the case.

Anyone with information regarding Hurley's whereabouts is asked to call Morgan County 911 at 256-350-4613.