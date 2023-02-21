Hartselle man faces additional charges of forgery

Feb. 20—A Hartselle man accused last week of cashing multiple forged checks in Morgan County faces additional charges for another forged check scheme, Decatur police said Monday.

In the most recent case, Decatur Police Detective Michael Ferguson determined Marcus Trashawn Wallace, 27, provided a forged check to an individual and requested a large portion of the funds to be returned to him as a fee for providing the individual with a loan, the Police Department said in a statement.

Wallace was charged Friday with first-degree theft and third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was previously charged with first-degree theft, third-degree theft and four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Wallace remained in the Morgan County Jail on Monday with bail set at $30,000.

—erica.smith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460.