Hartselle man facing burglary, robbery charges

May 27—A Hartselle man is facing charges for burglarizing and robbing two Decatur businesses, according to Decatur police.

On May 13, Cricket Wireless at 1670 Beltline Road S.W., reported a burglary, and eight days later the Holiday Inn Express at 2407 Beltline Road S.W. was robbed, police said.

Through investigations, Olandis Ray Bates, 21, of Hartselle, was identified as a suspect in the cases.

On Thursday, investigators found Bates and charged him with first-degree robbery and third-degree burglary. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $200,000.

