Hartselle man facing trafficking charge

Sep. 19—A Hartselle man is facing a drug trafficking charged following his arrest at a Decatur store on Saturday, Decatur police reported Monday morning.

Nicholas Langley, 37, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and three misdemeanors, Decatur police reported.

Police said he was arrested at Walmart at 2800 Spring Ave. S.W. in Decatur.

He is in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,900.

