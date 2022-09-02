Hartselle man indicted for attempted murder after allegedly poisoning wife

Sep. 2—A Hartselle man was arrested today and charged with the attempted murder of his wife, according to the Morgan County District Attorney's office.

A Morgan County grand jury indicted Brian Mann on the charge this week following an investigation by the Hartselle Police Department, the DA's Office said. Mann's age and address were not immediately available.

Mann is accused of intentionally poisoning his wife.

