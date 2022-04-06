Hartselle man indicted on charge of possessing child porn

Apr. 6—A Hartselle man was arrested Monday after being indicted on multiple counts of possession of child pornography, the second time he has faced such charges.

Nathan Dewel Lott, 41, of 74 Black Road, was indicted on four counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person under the age of 17. He was being held in Morgan County Jail with bond set at $60,000. Each of the Class C felonies carry maximum penalties of 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

The Attorney General's Cyber Crimes Unit, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency cooperated in the investigation.

In 2010, Lott was charged with the same crime. According to a Morgan County sheriff's investigator at the time, a search warrant was obtained after a flash drive containing pornographic images was provided to the Sheriff's Office. Lott "admitted to possessing between 20 and 25 separate files containing images of persons under the age of 17 engaging in sexual conduct."

A jury convicted Lott and in 2013 he was sentenced to a year in jail and two years with Morgan County Community Corrections, with a requirement that he register as a sex offender. He then remained on probation until 2018.

