Hartselle man pleads guilty after attempt to pay for abduction and rape

Jul. 1—A Hartselle man pleaded guilty last week after attempting to hire an undercover detective to abduct and rape a Wisconsin woman, according to federal court documents.

Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested Jan. 6 at his family's home in Hartselle and charged with attempted coercion and enticement and attempted kidnapping.

As part of the plea agreement, the parties stipulated to a 15-year prison sentence followed by three years of supervised release and registration as a sex offender. He also is prohibited from using any computer with internet access unless approved in advance by the probation officer or required for employment. He also cannot have any contact with the victims.

Mann, posting as "Dylan H" on the public Kik group "Abduction and R@pe 3," began messaging with an undercover agent about a woman in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, according to the plea agreement. Mann requested "the most brutal rape imaginable." He agreed to pay the agent $100 for gas to travel from Minnesota to Wisconsin and about $2,000 once the abduction and rape had been completed.

