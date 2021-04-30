Hartselle police arrest Cullman man for threatening to bomb Walmart

Apr. 30—A Cullman man who reportedly threatened to bomb a Walmart was arrested by Hartselle police Thursday, April 29, on charges of making a terrorist threat.

According to the Hartselle Police Department Christopher Lee Brown, 46, went to Walmart earlier in the day to return some small propane bottles. Walmart was unable to provide a refund for the bottles and Brown said he would return with the bottles after he made a bomb with them.

Employees were concerned about their safety and the safety of the customers after the threat was made and called the police.

Brown's bond was set at $2,500.