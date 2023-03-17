Hartselle woman charged with capital murder in stabbing death of her child

Mar. 17—A Hartselle woman has been charged with capital murder in the Wednesday morning stabbing death of her 8-year-old son and she also is accused of stabbing her father, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Jennifer Nicole Long, 41, is being held in Morgan County Jail without bond.

According to an affidavit by sheriff's Investigator Caleb Brooks, deputies at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday responded to a stabbing call at 94 Colony Lane and made contact with a man "suffering from multiple stab wounds" at a Village Drive residence next door.

The man "stated that his grandson was still in the residence at 94 Colony Lane" and asked a deputy to check on him because he was afraid Long "was going to hurt his 8-year-old grandson."

The deputies proceeded to 94 Colony Lane, according to Brooks, and as they entered Long was coming down the stairs in the house.

"While deputies were detaining Jennifer Long she advised that the little boy was dead," Brooks wrote.

Deputies found the child in the master bedroom with multiple stab wounds and "observed a knife still protruding from the chest area of the victim's body," according to the affidavit.

The Sheriff's Office said the boy was dead when the deputies arrived and that Long's father was transported to Huntsville Hospital by medical helicopter.

According to Morgan County property records, 69-year-old Charles Long owns the house at 94 Colony Drive.

Colony Drive is just west of Interstate 65, 2 miles north of the Alabama 36 exit.

Murder of a person less than 14 years old constitutes capital murder under Alabama law. Additional charges against Jennifer Long are pending, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officials had not released the identity of the juvenile victim as of Wednesday evening, but Morgan County Schools statements said the boy was a third grade student at Priceville Elementary School.

"It is with great sadness that we have lost one of our students in Morgan County," Superintendent Tracie Turrentine said in a statement. "The student will be remembered for the joy he brought to his friends, classmates, and teachers."

Priceville Elementary Principal Daniel Gullion said a crisis team would be at the school today and Monday.

Jennifer Long in August 2021 was charged with possession of methamphetamine which Hartselle police officers said they found while responding to a domestic disturbance call. She was released on a $1,000 bond three days after her arrest. She was indicted on the charge in September and is scheduled to go to trial May 1.

In March 2022, Jennifer Long was charged by the Sheriff's Office with public intoxication. According to an affidavit by Deputy Celeste Sharbutt, Long was knocking on doors on Bethel Circle, which is within a block of Colony Lane, asking people for help. Sharbutt said Long "appeared to be under the influence and was very paranoid" and told the deputy "her parents would not let her leave the house."

Long's address was listed in court records then and on Wednesday as 94 Colony Lane.

According to the affidavit, Sharbutt "asked Mrs. Long if she was on any drugs and she advised she last used meth two days ago and has been awake for two or three days."

