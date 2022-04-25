Hartselle woman charged with drug trafficking

Apr. 25—HARTSELLE — A Hartselle woman is facing drug trafficking and possession charges after the Morgan County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant that yielded about 18 grams of fentanyl, a half-pound of methamphetamine, numerous controlled substance pills, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia items, the Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon.

Mary Margaret Patel, 27, is charged with trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine and first-degree possession of marijuana after a search at a residence in the 1900 block of Ausley Bend Road.

A Birmingham man at the residence was charged with loitering in a drug house, a misdemeanor. The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation by the Sheriff's Office and Decatur Police Department into alleged narcotic sales occurring at the residence, according to sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford.

Patel's total bond is set at $202,500. She is in the Morgan County Jail.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, a potentially fatal dose of fentanyl is considered to be about 2 milligrams. The amount of fentanyl that was seized in this case could save the lives of nearly 10,000 people, Swafford said.

