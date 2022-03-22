Hartselle woman faces statutory rape charge

Mar. 22—A Hartselle woman was released on bond from Morgan County Jail today after being charged with statutory rape on Monday, according to jail records.

Lt. Alan McDearmond with the Hartselle Police Department arrested Michelle Edwards Hopper, 50, at 9:37 a.m. Monday in Hartselle, according to the report. Jail records show she is out on $5,000 bail.

Rape in the second degree is committed if the perpetrator, being 16 years or older, engages in sexual intercourse with a member of the opposite sex who is less than 16 and more than 12 years old, provided the perpetrator is at least two years older than the victim.

Her husband, Michael Hopper, 48, was arrested March 9 and charged with burglary. According to authorities, he entered a home on Magnolia Place in Hartselle with a firearm with the "intent to cause serious physical injury" to someone in the occupied home.

Michael Hopper was booked in the county jail on $100,000 bond, but according to jail records, he is no longer an inmate.