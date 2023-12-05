Hartsfield-Jackson named “North America’s Best Airport” once again
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is being recognized for the second year in a row.
The world’s busiest airport earned the 2023 Business Traveler Award for “North America’s Best Airport” once again.
The airport was nominated by hospitality and aviation experts, according to a news release.
“ATL is not just a transit point, it is a gateway to the world,” Airport General Manager Balram “B” Bheodari said. “Receiving the North America’s Best Airport Award from Business Traveler Magazine is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and underscores our essential role in connecting people, businesses and cultures.”
Earlier this year, Hartsfield Jackson was once again ranked the world’s busiest airport.
Just this year, Hartsfield has made Domestic Terminal improvements and begun construction on a new and improved South Parking Deck.
The airport is also working to extend the Plane Train Tunnel and widen Concourse D, among other projects.
