Hartsgrove girl missing since Thursday morning

Sep. 23—HARTSGROVE — Law enforcement officials are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl, said Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.

Niemi said a robo-call to the Ashtabula County Emergency Management network was sent out late Friday afternoon to seek public assistance in the disappearance of Epiphany Barnes.

"We have exhausted every lead," Niemi said.

Niemi said detectives are on the case and the department has been involved since Thursday.

Niemi also distributed information regarding the disappearance on the sheriff's department Facebook page.

Epiphany, who lives on Laskey Road, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Thursday by a neighbor after leaving her home at 8:30 a.m., he said.

Barnes was seen walking westbound on Laskey Road, west of Hyde Road, Niemi said.

"Epiphany is 5-2 and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has information Epiphany's whereabouts is asked to contact our office at 440-576-0055," he said.

Niemi said the case did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert so they chose to use the EMA system to get the word out to the public.