Hartshorne High School opens new FFA building

Sep. 16—Hartshorne High School students now have the opportunity to learn a new skill after the district built and opened a meat processing lab and shop.

The 80 x 100-foot building, located on the south side of Hartshorne High School, contains a meat lab, classroom, and a shop for agricultural mechanic classes and was built with the help of federal money.

"This is another 100-year facility," said Hartshorne Public School Superintendent Jason Lindley. "We tried to build it to where its expandable from an electric standpoint, from size standpoint. They'll be able to be in here for many, many years."

The school district invited parents and the public to tour the new facility Thursday evening during parent-teacher conferences.

Shawn Sparks, with Hartshorne FFA, said the meat program began at a smaller level in a building behind the school's previous ag building.

"It was smaller and harder to clean," Sparks said. "We were worried about the sanitary part of it."

The new meat lab contains drains and stainless-steel equipment that are able be cleaned by a steam pressure washer purchased for the program.

"They'll be able to do way more here than we were ever able to do over there," Sparks said.

According to Sparks, students enrolled in the class will process halves and quarters of beef and pork and properly package and label the cuts of meat under the guidance of himself and fellow ag instructor Jacob Edmond.

"We've got mixers to make sausage and dehydrators to make jerky," Sparks said. "We've got pretty much anything a person would need in a meat processing facility as far as this part goes as we're not going to be killing the animals here."

Sparks said while some of the meat will come from animals raised by students, most of the meat the students will use to learn will be purchased by the school just like any other purchases that are needed to teach.

The ag instructor explained the class is considered a lab and is limited to a total of 15 students and is open to sophomore and older students. To be able to enroll in the class, students will have to first complete an intro to agriculture class.

"We're so thankful that we've got a supportive administration and Board of Education," Sparks said. "Without that, it wouldn't be happening, so we want to thank them."

Lindley said the cost for the construction of the building is currently in the $700,000 range after additional work was needed to meet federal guidelines and said the district already owns most of the equipment that will be used in the new building.

"Our ag department is pretty well known across the state," Lindley said. "We have a lot of students that want to learn. This is a facility that we've needed for a while and the circumstances presented themselves at the right time and we were able to get it."