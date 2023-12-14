Hartshorne man arrested after alleged drowning attempt

Dec. 14—A Hartshorne man is being held in the Pittsburg County Jail after he was arrested for allegedly attempting to drown a woman in Dow Lake.

James Robert Williams Jr., 36, was charged with felony counts of assault and battery with intent to kill and kidnapping, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.

Jail records show Williams was being held Wednesday in the county jail on a bond of $200,000.

A probable cause affidavit states deputies from the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department were dispatched Dec. 9 to the area of Sunshine Road and State Highway 31 for a report of domestic abuse.

When deputies arrived, a woman was being treated by medics for injuries she received from the alleged domestic abuse, the report states.

The woman told deputies Williams approached her while she was at her residence and accused her of taking his property before threatening her, the affidavit states.

According to the report, the woman attempted to flee from Williams when he chased her down and "drug her by her hair" to a vehicle and forcing her inside the vehicle.

The alleged victim told deputies Williams drove her to Dow Lake where he forced the woman out of the vehicle and "drug her to the water" and pushed her into the lake, the affidavit states.

PCSO Deputy Brent Owens wrote in the report he asked the woman if Williams held her head under the water.

"She stated that he tried to drown her, but the water wasn't deep enough," the affidavit states.

The woman told Owens the man made her get back inside the vehicle and was going to drive her out of state before she jumped out near the Elm Point Recreational Area off State Highway 31 and that she had to use a phone of a nearby resident to call 911 as her phone was still in the vehicle, the report states.

Law enforcement attempted to contact Williams at a residence in Hartshorne where officers found the vehicle with a possible wet seat, the report states.

According to the report, Williams later showed up to the residence while deputies were there and was taken into custody.