Hartshorne police make arrest

Sep. 13—Hartshorne police booked a man into the Pittsburg County Jail on Monday following a report of a disturbance at a local residence responded to by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Police booked Wilburn Metcalf, 65, of Bull Shoals, Ark., into the jail on an initial complaint of felon in possession of a firearm, according to records at the Pittsburg County Jail.

Hartshorne police initially responded to a report of a disturbance at 3:05 a.m. Monday, in the 500 block of North Twelfth St., said Hartshorne Police Chief Jerry Ford. They were later joined by officers with the Choctaw National Tribal Police and the FBI, who remained on the scene for several hours.

Ford said there was no standoff situation at the site. Tribal police and the FBI were on the scene as part of a continuing investigation, he said.