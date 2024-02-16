Hartville Council members question funding for police department addition

Hartville Village Council

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Amended annual operating budget appropriations, including payment of up to $20,000 for an addition to the Police Department.

DISCUSSION: Police Chief Kevin Moore said the addition at the police building, which the village leases from a private owner, is an overhang that will help protect cruisers from snow and ice as well as make transport of prisoners into the police building safer for both officers and prisoners.

The expenditure was previously approved by a 4-2 vote, with Councilmen Frank Gant and Steven Reisch voting no, and Gant stating he would like more information on the contractor and to see project plans before approving payment. At the Feb. 12 meeting, Gant asked if the building addition could be removed from the budget amendment until council had more information.

He voted for the legislation, however, since it also included payments for needed street department and administration department repairs and equipment. Reisch voted against the budget amendment, stating that using taxpayer money for the addition is “ridiculous.”

“This guy is coming along, out of the blue, with another $20,000 [cost] to improve his building, with no plans or no estimates,” Reisch said. Councilwoman Sheri Chambers stated that the village had an opportunity to purchase its own building, but council opted to lease.

OTHER ACTION:

Approved a change to allow Council members to attend and participate in work sessions and committee meetings, regardless of whether they are a member of the committee.

Approved the sale of obsolete city property by internet auction.

Approved a consent agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for sign replacement on state Route 619 from Prospect Avenue to the east corporation limit.

UP NEXT: Meets for its next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Village Hall, 202 W. Maple St. and online at www.facebook.com/VillageofHartville.

Brian Lisik

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Hartville Council members question cost for police department addition