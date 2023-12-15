Hartwick College courts displaced St. Rose students

Dec. 15—A local college is offering a welcome to students displaced by the upcoming closure of a college in Albany.

In light of the recent announcement regarding the closure of the College of Saint Rose at the end of the 2023-24 year, the Hartwick College community has reached out to Saint Rose "to extend a warm welcome and seamless transition opportunities for their students," according to a Hartwick media release.

"We are extremely sensitive to the fact that this may be an uncertain time," said Bryan Gross, vice president for enrollment management. "We want to assure Saint Rose students that their educational journey doesn't have to be disrupted. At Hartwick, they will find a supportive community and a high-quality academic environment ready to help them continue their personal and professional journeys."

"To ensure the transfer experience is as smooth and advantageous as possible," the release said, Hartwick is offering Saint Rose students the following benefits:

—Hartwick will match up to $9,000 per year of the current net cost at Saint Rose.

—All Saint Rose credits, including general education courses, will be honored, minimizing the need for additional coursework.

—Students can get an instant admissions decision with just their transcript; no lengthy application process is required.

—Hartwick will expedite its degree audit, letting Saint Rose students know how long it will take to complete their program at Hartwick.

—Hartwick's 19 NCAA D3 athletic teams will welcome Saint Rose student-athletes. Students are encouraged to connect with Hartwick coaches.

—Immediate space is available in the college's residence halls, offering various options to suit students' needs, from singles and doubles to cabins at Hartwick's Pine Lake Environmental campus.

—Saint Rose students can take a free on-campus January Term course before the spring semester begins. Limited spaces are also available for a J Term trip to Washington, D.C.

—With Hartwick's spring semester starting later than most — Feb. 6 — Saint Rose students would have a couple more weeks to transition.

—While January and February options are available, the benefits will remain available through June 2024 for students who choose to stay at St. Rose and then transfer to Hartwick for the fall 2024 semester

"College of Saint Rose students will soon find out that at Hartwick, they will feel like they belong," Gross said. "We're a close-knit community dedicated to their success. And through our FlightPath approach to education, students will have access to personalized academic advising, a vibrant campus life, and a supportive network of faculty and staff."

For more information, visit Hartwick's dedicated Saint Rose webpage at hartwick.edu/saintrose or contact Hartwick Admissions at admissions@hartwick.edu or 888-427-8942.

The College of St. Rose was founded in Albany in 1920 by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet.