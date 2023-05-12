Hartwick man arrested on child sex charges

May 12—A Hartwick man was arrested Thursday, May 11, accused of having sexual contact with a child.

According to a media release from the Otsego County Sheriff's Department, Robert E. Orlando, 73, was charged with third-degree criminal sex act, first-degree dissemination of indecent material to minors and first-degree obscenity after an investigation into a report.

Deputies said their investigation revealed that Orlando met a minor in an online forum and began a relationship through text messaging. It is alleged Orlando sent "inappropriate messages and photographs" to the minor while asking and receiving the same content from the minor.

On March 11, Orlando is alleged to have traveled to Utica, where he picked up the minor and returned to his residence in the town of Hartwick, where sexual activity occurred, the release said.

Investigators from the Otsego County Sheriff's Office and Oneida County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant of Orlando's home on May 11. Evidence was secured and Orlando was taken into custody at that time, the release said.

Orlando was lodged in the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await centralized arraignment. The Otsego County District Attorney's Office recommended bail be set at $10,000 cash, $10,000 credit card or $100,000 partially secured bond. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, according to the release.

This office was assisted by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.