Hartwick man charged after domestic dispute

Nov. 27—A Hartwick man was arrested Nov. 15, after a domestic dispute.

The Otsego County Sheriff's Office announced in a media release, the arrest of Allen E. Bachorik, 32, following an investigation into a physical domestic dispute.

Bachorik was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, a class D felony; second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor; three counts of third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, eight counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.

He was held pending arraignment in Otsego County Central Arraignment.