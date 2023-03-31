Harvard admits record number of Asian American applicants amid SCOTUS affirmative action fight

[Source]

Amid allegations of bias against Asian students in its admissions process, Harvard University welcomed its largest proportion of Asian American first-year students in its history this week.

From a pool of 56,937 applicants, the Ivy League university admitted a total of 1,942 students — its second-lowest admissions rate on record — to its Class of 2027. Of this batch, 722 were accepted through an early action process in December 2022, while 1,220 were notified of the regular decision on Thursday.

Asian American students composed 29.9% of the new admissions, marking a 2.1% increase from last year’s 27.8%. This, according to Harvard, is the group’s largest-ever acceptance rate.

Meanwhile, Black students made up 15.3%, followed by Latinx at 11.3% and Native American/Hawaiian at 2.7%. White students still composed the largest admissions group at 40.8%.

Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid William R. Fitzsimmons said the increase in Asian American students is not unexpected.

“It’s been part of a long-term trend. The percentages have been going up steadily. It’s not a surprise,” he told The Harvard Crimson.

Harvard is currently deep in a Supreme Court case that accuses its admissions process of setting much higher standards for Asian Americans.

The court is expected to make a ruling in June, a decision that will set a precedent for affirmative action policies in higher education institutions across the country.

Harvard on Thursday also announced an expansion of its financial aid initiative for low- and middle-income families.

Starting with the Class of 2027, the costs to attend the university — including tuition, housing, food and other fees — will be free for families with annual incomes of less than $85,000, up from last year’s $75,000 threshold.

“Harvard is committed to enrolling students of exceptional ability and character from all socioeconomic backgrounds,” said Claudine Gay, Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, according to The Harvard Gazette. “This expansion opens Harvard’s doors wider than ever before, and we hope continues to make Harvard an attractive choice for undergraduates who seek to bring their purpose and passion to our community.”

