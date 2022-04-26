Harvard announces $100M to fund efforts to redress its ties to slavery

Harvard University announced a $100 million fund Tuesday to redress its ties to slavery after a report found that the university's leaders enslaved more than 70 people in the 17th and 18th centuries.

The report, released Tuesday and written by a committee appointed in 2019 by Harvard President Lawrence S. Bacow, found that "slavery thrived in New England from its beginnings," including at Harvard. Many who read the report will find it "disturbing and even shocking," Bacow said in a statement.

The report found that between the university's founding in 1636 and 1783, Harvard faculty, staff and leaders enslaved more than 70 people, many of whom worked and lived on campus.

The university "had extensive financial ties to and profited from slavery in the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries," the report said. "Some donors had ties to slave trade through plantations in the South and Caribbean islands and through textile manufacturing operations in the North that were supplied by cotton grown by enslaved people."

In the first half of the 19th century, five men who made their fortunes from slavery made up more than one-third of the money donated or pledged to Harvard by private individuals.

"These donors helped the university build a national reputation, hire faculty, support students, grow its collections, expand its physical footprint and develop its infrastructure," the report said.

Harvard also memorializes benefactors with ties to slavery today through statues, buildings and professorships, the report found.

In addition, several Harvard intellectuals, including presidents and prominent professors, promoted "race science" and eugenics from the mid-19th century into the 20th century, according to the report. Some conducted abusive research that was used to justify slavery and racist ideologies.

Bacow said the findings serve as "guideposts" in efforts to "properly reckon with our past." He said he will appoint a committee to implement the report's recommendations and allow $100 million for these efforts.

The $100 million commitment is significant, but Harvard’s endowment grew to $53.2 billion in the 2021 fiscal year.

Many universities in recent years have started to evaluate their connections to slavery, some joining a group known as University Studying Slavery. The consortium, which is based at the University of Virginia, includes Harvard, and other colleges like Brown, Georgetown, the University of Georgia and the University of North Carolina.

Recently, Johns Hopkins University revealed in 2020 that its namesake founder had enslaved at least four people. He had been thought prior to be an abolitionist.

